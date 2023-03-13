LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Flood Protection System Reconstruction Project is receiving $1 million in federal funding.
According to a news release, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received the funding as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Work Plan for the Army Civil Works program. It will be used to initiate the preconstruction engineering and design phase of the project.
“This funding will allow the Louisville District to begin the design process of this extremely important project for the Louisville Metro Area,” said Will Ailstock, USACE Louisville District, chief, Civil Programs and Project Management Section. “We are eagerly looking forward to working with MSD to identify priority needs to begin the repair, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the Louisville Metro Flood Protection System.”
In a study completed in 2020 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and MSD, a recommendation was made to reconstruct the existing project to ensure the system continues to function as authorized. The project will include the repair and rehabilitation of 14 pump stations, modifications of two road closure structures, floodwall repairs and modifications, and gate repair and replacement.
The project will bring 1950s-era components to current standards, according to a news release.
“Following Louisville’s 1937 flood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designed and built a system of levee, flood wall and pump stations to protect the city from flooding,” said Tony Parrott, MSD executive director. “More than 70 years later, the community still counts on much of that original system when river waters rise. Louisville MSD today is steward of this important asset, as flood protection joins stormwater management and wastewater treatment to comprise our three-in-one utility approach to serve our citizens on a daily basis.”
The Louisville Metro Flood Protection System consists of more than 26 miles of levee and floodwall, along with 15 federally constructed pumping stations that maintain interior drainage in times of flooding.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.