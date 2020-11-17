LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said contact tracing has become more challenging as COVID-19 cases climb.
The health department said by the end of the month, it will have 315 contact tracers compared to around 50 at the start of the pandemic. Even with more people making calls, contact tracers said the virus is so widespread it is getting harder to keep up.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Louisville Metro Health is asking you to call the Lou Health help line at 502-912-8598 if you test positive for the virus. Contact tracers ask that you also think about the people you have been around.
"I think it's always good for you to call people that you have been in contact with, because they will trust you, you know, if you know them, and I think that is the right thing to do," said Karen Handmaker, the contact tracing leader at Louisville Metro Health.
The health department is looking for more contact tracers. There is a virtual hiring event taking place Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can click here to register for the event.
