LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Parks supervisor has been charged with official misconduct after police said he bought thousands of dollars' worth of gas on the government's tab.
According to an arrest report, police arrested 48-year-old Anthony Bradley on Wednesday afternoon.
A city website identifies Bradley as a supervisor for Louisville Metro Parks who receives an annual salary of more than $42,700.
Earlier this month, police said they received a tip that Bradley was using his Metro Government Fleet One gas card to steal fuel. As a result, police said they launched an investigation that involved the use of surveillance over an extended period of time.
According to an arrest report, police recorded several instances of Bradley using the card to put gas in several non-government vehicles, including his own.
When confronted, Bradley allegedly admitted to stealing approximately $5,000 in fuel. In some cases, he said he would be given cash by others in exchange for filling up their non-government vehicles.
Bradley was arrested by Louisville Metro Police and charged with theft by unlawful taking and official misconduct.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
