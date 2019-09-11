LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say is wanted in connection with a murder that happened in Arkansas.
Kelton Moore, 35, was arrested Tuesday in the area of South 28th and West Chestnut Streets.
According to an arrest report, Moore was the front passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over. Police say a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.
Authorities say a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a handgun.
Police say Moore stated the weapon was his and that he had it for about four weeks. He also stated he had bought the weapon "on the streets in Louisville."
Police also say the driver of the vehicle told officers the weapon did not belong to her.
Officials say Moore told police that he was a convicted felon in Arkansas.
LMPD has not said when and where in Arkansas the murder Moore was wanted for took place.
He is also facing a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Moore is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. There's no word on when he will be extradited back to Arkansas.
