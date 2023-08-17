LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is asking for donations to help a police officer's son who has cancer.
The foundation said on Aug. 9, Officer Malliccaaii Green's 1-year-old son Montana was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of pediatric cancer.
The family has now learned it's Stage 4.
Montana's parents are off work spending time at the hospital with Montana and at home with their other two children.
You can donate at by clicking here or through the Police Foundation's Venmo account @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati.
More than $4,200 has been raised so far.
