LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is giving away free gun safety kits to local residents beginning Monday afternoon.
According to a news release, the kits will be available at each LMPD division, beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, while supplies last. If supplies run out, police say they plan to order more.
The kits include a gun lock.
"We encourage residents to pick up a Project ChildSafe safety kit so that they can securely store their firearm," LMPD Officer Matt Sanders said in a written statement.
"Each kit contains a safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns. The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in your home."
The giveaway comes one week after two young people were accidentally shot after finding unsecured guns. On March 13, a 14-year-old girl was shot in a Fern Creek home when she reached for a pillow with a gun hidden under it.
A day earlier, a 7-year-old girl was shot when she and her 11-year-old brother found a gun inside the Shively apartment where they were living with their guardian.
The gun safety kit giveaway is made possible by Project ChildSafe, a program developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). The program has distributed more than 37 million firearm safety kits throughout the country since 2003, according to the news release.
