LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Police responded to the area of South 42nd Street and Larkwood Avenue on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says the victim was 17-year-old. It's not known if police have made any arrests.
Officials have not released the victim's name.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
