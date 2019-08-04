LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man.
Officials say 72-year-old Tommy Lee Harris was last seen Saturday in the 1200 block of South Brook Street.
Authorities say he was last seen driving a silver 2005 Honda Element with a license plate number of 1917AA.
According to authorities, Harris is a black male, 6'0 and weighs 138 pounds. He has a medical condition, which requires medication and oxygen.
When last seen, Harris was wearing a navy blue polo with yellow horizontal stripes, faded blue jeans, black loafer shoes and blue socks.
Anyone with information about Harris' location is asked to call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
