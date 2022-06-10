LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old who was last seen in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday.
Malaysia Malone was last seen at 5:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road, police said.
Her guardian fears for her safety since she hasn't been in contact. Malone is 5-foot-7-inches and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 574-5673.
