LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say inappropriately touched a female victim.
Jacob Faulkenburg, 27, was arrested early Saturday morning at Sullivan's Tap House, located on Shelbyville Road.
According to an arrest report, police were told by a witness and employee that Faulkenburg had approached a victim from near the front of the bar. Authorities say Faulkenburg then tried to talk with the victim "while she was facing away from him."
Officials say the victim tried to ignore Faulkenburg "when he then reached around her and grabbed" her private area on the outside of her clothes.
Police say an employee at the bar also witnessed the incident. Police also say Faulkenburg and the victim did not know each other prior to the encounter.
According to police, Faulkenburg talked with slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He also had "bloodshot eyes and an unsteady wavering gait."
Authorities say Faulkenburg denied the incident and said he knew the victim.
Faulkenburg has been permanently banned from Sullivan's Tap House, as well as the nearby Tin Roof bar, which is also located on Shelbyville Road.
Faukenburg is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct.
