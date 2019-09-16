LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-year-old girl.
Police say Lyric Rushin was last seen at her home Monday morning around 1 a.m. She's missing from the 600 block of South 27th Street, near Elliott Avenue.
Officials say the child is African-American, 4'5, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, the girl was wearing a t-shirt and underwear.
Anyone with information about Rushin's location is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
