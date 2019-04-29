LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.
Authorities say 33-year-old Erica McMahan was last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. on Summit Crest Drive near Preston Highway.
Authorities say McMahan is a white female, 5'2, and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black pajamas.
Officials say McMahan may be driving a 2017 orange Jeep Renegade with a license plate number of 670GP.
She has a mental disability and is in need of medication.
Anyone who sees McMahan or has in information about her location is asked to call 911.
