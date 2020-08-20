LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Department of Metro Public Works is hiring eight different positions, ranging from a sanitation worker to an electrical maintenance supervisor.
Public Works is one of Metro Government’s largest departments with a range of responsibilities. And even in a pandemic, the work for Public Works does not stop. Crew members continue to pick up trash and recycling, complete road paving projects, maintain traffic signals, clean up everything from storm debris to vandalism and much more. And crews have been able to complete more road paving and maintenance projects recently since more people are staying at home.
“We are a liveability department," said Salvador Melendez, the communications director for the department. "We provide essential services to make sure that the quality of life is kept at a high."
Now Public Works has eight job openings because some employees were promoted. The following positions are available:
- District Operations Administrator
- Electrical Maintenance Supervisor
- EM Electrician “A” Journeyman
- Engineer II
- Engineer III
- Engineering Technician II
- Equipment Operator-TM
- Sanitation Tipper-CDL
Depending on the job, it might require a degree, experience or other qualifications. Melendez said if an applicant does not have the recommended degree but has valuable previous experience, that person should still apply, because experience will be considered. Training will also be included for anyone that is hired.
Meledez said there is one quality every applicant should have.
“Someone who wants to be part of the team and to continue or get into public service," he said. "This is a good avenue to be able to do that and bring your skills to this department and make our city better."
The salaries range and some are negotiable, and the positions also include benefits. To learn more about the individual positions or to apply, click here.
