LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special allowance for restaurants during COVID-19 could not only get extended, but it could become a permanent change.
An ordinance made in May 2020 allows restaurants to use parking lots and sidewalks to increase dining capacity. It was implemented during a time when indoor capacity was still limited.
It was a move that, for many restaurants, became a saving grace.
"We got hit really hard, as every restaurant did, when we were not allowed to do indoor dining anymore. So we took a big hit on sales," said Brian Holton co-owner of Monnik Beer Company. "Being able to offer seating somewhere made a big difference to my business and helped us survive."
Holton said they went from six to eight outdoor tables to 17 thanks to the temporary ordinance.
"I think there were some neighbors, some people that were unsure, had their doubts, maybe a little annoyed," he said. "But I think most people have come to really enjoy the space and enjoy these options to sit outside."
The ordinance is set to expire toward the end of this year, but in a unanimous vote with two members absent, the Planning and Zoning Committee will recommend extending it through the end of 2022. That would allow restaurants like Monnik to continue using sidewalks and parking lots for extra outdoor dining.
"I think that's great news," Holton said. "This outdoor seating has been great for my business, and it's going to be helpful to continue to offer this to our customers."
The year-long extension allows wiggle-room amid COVID-19's unpredictable nature and gives time to consider making a long-term change.
"The reason we're doing it a whole year is this will actually give the planning and design staff time to go back and review our land development code, and, with public input, to see if this is something we want to make permanent," said Madonna Flood, chair of the Planning and Zoning Committee.
It's something Holton wouldn't mind seeing happen. He points out that, COVID-19 aside, customers seem to be embracing the outdoor dining experience.
"We would take advantage of that for sure," he said. "When the weather's nice, there's nothing better than sitting outside, drinking beer and eating some good food."
