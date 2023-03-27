LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Youth homicides in Louisville tripled between 2018 and 2021. Now, more young people are working to fix one of the city's biggest problems.
"That's horrifying. That's heartbreaking, and that's completely unacceptable," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
Monday, Greenberg and the Metro Youth Cabinet announced events happening in the coming days as part of National Youth Violence Prevention Week in Louisville. The Cabinet "aims to bring greater awareness of how violence affects local youth and helps open dialogues for solutions to issues affecting youth violence," according to a news release from the mayor's office.
"We must address the problem before us. And that problem is youth violence," said Zion Smith.
Smith is one of 26 members on the inaugural Cabinet.
"I had a former classmate who actually died to gun violence," he said. "So it just kind of hits home with me. Making sure that our youth feel safe within our city is my top priority."
Each youth member represents a Metro district and range in age from 16 to 24. The Cabinet will work directly with the mayor's office and Metro Council to recommend new policies and programs aimed at preventing youth violence.
"You can feel the passion in the room and how much everyone wants to achieve something for youth," said Anja Hamblin.
Hamblin is also a member of the Cabinet, and is excited about the impact they could make.
Some recommendations already discussed by the Cabinet include: expanding access to community centers, educating the public on the programs and services already available, and increasing mental health services.
"It's really important and I'm really proud of the city for doing this, because I don't know a lot of places that will willingly give their time to youth and hear from youth for such important decisions," said Hamblin.
The Metro Youth Cabinet is an "advisory body for Louisville Metro Government" and a component of the YES! Youth Engagement Services, which is a division of the city's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.
There are still some vacancies on the Cabinet for districts 7, 10, 11 and 18. Organizers encourage anyone from those districts who are eligible and interested in joining to apply for one of the vacancies. For more information, click here. To apply, click here.
During a series of events this week, kids and young adults will have a chance to learn about resources already offered in the city, speak with local legislators and express how violence impacts them.
"I just think that, if the youth were encouraged more, and if the youth had the opportunities to put themselves out there and to know that they are capable, then I think we would se a lot less youth violence," Hamblin said.
Every day this week there will be a Youth Violence Prevention event, listed below, which are free and open to the public.
March 27
- Youth Vendor Fair sponsored by Louisville Metro United Way
- 5-8 p.m.
- 334 East Broadway
March 28
- Youth Panel Discussion sponsored by the California Community Center
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- 1600 St. Catherine Street
March 29
- Open Mic & Poetry Night sponsored by the Chestnut Street YMCA
- 5:30-8 p.m.
- 939 West Chestnut Street YMCA
March 30
- Kentucky Student Activist Event sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Center
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- 144 North 6th Street
March 31
- Documentary Night sponsored by the Eagan Leadership Center at Spalding University
- 5-6:30 p.m.
- 901 South 4th Street
April 1
- The Youthful Gala sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Center
- 5-7 p.m.
- 144 North 6th Street
- NOTE: The gala is at capacity and registration has closed, according to organizers
