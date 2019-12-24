LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Shoppers getting last-minute gifts were serenaded Tuesday in St. Matthews by the sounds of a trumpet.
Throughout the holiday season Sinceer Ellison has been playing his trumpet in the median outside Oxmoor Center on Oxmoor Lane. The Crosby Middle School eighth-grader has played his trumpet a few days a week since September, often for hours a day.
He said he eventually wants to be a musician, artist, or an animator — and already has started his own business.
“I actually came up with an idea to ... start a business where I dress up as cartoon characters and come to kids' parties. So right now I am raising money to invest in my business,” Sinceer said.
The teen said that occasionally people will stop and give him tips, and he'll give them one of his business cards.
“Right now, since it’s like Christmas time, I usually play a lot of Christmas songs just trying to get people into the spirit,” Sinceer told WDRB News.
The teen said he averages about $30 per day in tips.
And he said you're never too young to start a business as long as you have “drive and determination.”
