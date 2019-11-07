LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville military family received a new set of wheels Thursday.
Jimmy Farris, who serves in the National Guard, and his family were gifted a refurbished Toyota Camry at Oxmoor Collision Repair Center. The ceremony was part of Progressive Insurance's Keys to Progress Program, which awarded 100 cars to veterans across the country.
Farris' wife, Jessica Farris, couldn't help but get emotional when thinking about what this donation means to her family.
"I don't have to call him from the side of the road and say, 'Oh no, I'm sitting here with the kids in the back of the car,'" she said. "It is a huge weight lifted off of our shoulders."
The Farris family also received gift cards for gas, and the insurance policy for the car is covered.
