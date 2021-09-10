LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local minister was part of a small White House meeting on abortion.
Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Lauren Jones Mayfield, associate pastor at Highland Baptist Church and a leader on Planned Parenthood's Clergy Advocacy Board.
They discussed a Texas law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in almost all cases.
The Justice Department is suing alleging the law violates the Constitution, but supporters of the law say it provides protections for the unborn, whose cardiac activity, they say, can be detected by an ultrasound at six weeks' gestation.
In a ZOOM interview Friday morning, Mayfield expressed her opposition to the Texas law, and her support for the Biden administration's stance.
"My message to the Vice President was, first of all, thank you to her administration for the ways she is fighting back the ways the judicial system is failing the people of Texas and the women of this country," Mayfield said.
The meeting also included patients and abortion providers from New Mexico, Mississippi and Texas.
