LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mom has been arrested after police say her 3-month-old boy was found injured and covered in feces while she slept in her home.
According to an arrest report, officers were sent to an apartment on Southern Parkway, near West Woodlawn Avenue, shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say someone reported that a man and a woman were unconscious inside the home, with drugs on a table and a baby inside.
When officers arrived, they say the door was open, but they still knocked on the door and announced who they were.
Inside the home, police say they saw a 3-month-old boy in a baby chair, almost completely covered by a blanket.
Police say 20-year-old Courtney Minks, the child's mother, was asleep on the couch next to the baby.
On a coffee table, police say they found a handgun, "extremely and dangerously close to the baby," as well as a "very large" bag of crystal methamphetamine, as well as digital scales and a large amount of cash.
Police say the child's seat had feces on it, and the boy "was covered in feces from the inside of his legs up to his waist." According to the arrest report, the baby had dirty fingernails and some kind of residue in his hair.
Police say the boy had a large red bruised area on the back of his head, apparently from where had been sitting in the dirty seat for an extended period of time.
The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment and is expected to be taken to the Home of the Innocents.
Police say there was no one else in the home to care for the child.
Minks was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
