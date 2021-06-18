LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother has been arrested after police say her 6-month-old was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma.
Destiny Ross, 20, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse on Thursday.
According to court documents, the child was brought to Norton Children's Hospital on June 3.
A "Norton Children's pediatric specialist diagnosed the victim with severe injuries that were inflicted by physical abuse and abusive head trauma," court documents state.
Police say that, as the child's mother, Ross' actions, "showed extreme indifference for human life of the victim."
Ross was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday. The current condition of the child is not known.
It's the second such case in as many weeks. Police arrested 20-year-old Martesse Irving, also on Thursday, after a 14-month-old was bought to Norton Children's Hospital on June 6 with similar injuries.
Irving was charged with first-degree criminal abuse. As of Thursday afternoon, that child was in critical condition.
Police say the two cases are unrelated.
