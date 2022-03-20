LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mom turned advocate for increasing childhood cancer research, is hoping people will check one extra box on their Kentucky taxes.
Governor Andy Beshear appointed Elizabeth Turner to Kentucky's Pediatric Cancer Research Trust Fund, KPCRTF, shortly after her son David Jr. Turner died last year from a rare form of terminal brain cancer, DIPG.
Kentucky was the first state to prioritize and fund childhood cancer research at the state level.
The KPCRTF was established in 2015 by Senate Bill 82 and funded with $2.5 million each year of the biennium as part of the 2018 budget bill.
Turner said her favorite title though has always been David's mom.
The 9-year-old was busy advocating for pediatric cancer research since he was six, even advocating for COVID-19 precautions during the pandemic. He quickly became a familiar face at the Capitol, in Louisville and here on WDRB News.
And if you know David, or have heard his story, his catch phrase would also ring a bell, "Make every day the best day ever."
Now, Turner continues to honor her son's life, hoping to help other families that face pediatric cancer diagnoses with continued research.
If you haven't filed your Kentucky taxes yet, you can donate to the Kentucky Pediatric Research Trust Fund by checking box H under fund contributions.
Turner said one of the best parts of the donation is you can trust it goes back to Kentucky kids.
Donations can also be made directly to the fund the details listed online.
To read more about the research going on at Kentucky universities click here.
