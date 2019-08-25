Louisville, Ky. (WDRB)-- For Melissa Thieneman and her sons, going to work is a family affair, but in today's day and age the family business is cannabis.
"We specialize in hemp derived products including our own house line of CBD products," said Michael Beam, who along with his brother Corey and his mom recently opened Majestic Hemp Co. on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
"We just wanted to bring all natural healing remedies and eco-friendly products to Louisville," said Michael.
Both Michael and Corey spent time learning and working in the cannabis business out west, but it was their mom's battle with cancer that really pushed the family into hemp.
"When you hear that your mother has breast cancer you have a million things going through your head. You obviously want to do something to help but you feel helpless in that scenario," said Michael.
Cannabidiol or CBD is an active ingredient derived from the hemp plant that's gaining popularity to address a variety of health issues. While Thieneman had tried cannabidiol to deal with crippling pain from scoliosis, it wasn't until she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2017 that she dived further into the power of the hemp product.
"When I was going through the cancer and the chemo I wanted to try every natural alternative way to start taking care of my body," said Thieneman.
She gave cannabidiol a try and says it helped with pain, nausea and anxiety.
"I did not have near as many bad side effects as I've heard so many other women have. I was very blessed and lucky in that aspect and i think the CBD oil helped me tremendously," she said.
Using her own personal experience and the knowledge of her sons, the family decided to open the store front.
"We really wanted to differentiate ourselves somehow. So we decided that doing our own in-house line with a complete hemp store would be our best way to bring the whole plant to Louisville and not just isolated CBD products that you see everywhere," said Michael.
Majestic Hemp Co. grows their product here in Kentucky. Then it's shipped off to Colorado and processed before it's up for sale. Hemp-based products were only recently legalized at the federal level. Because it's been outlawed for so many years, the family says there's a lot of misinformation. But now with her own experience, Thieneman is focused on educating other people on CBD.
"Because people are uneducated or some people are nervous,scared or thinking drug testing, or am i going to get high," said Thieneman. "I know it worked for me."
Majestic Hemp Co. hopes to grow and also want to start offering informational sessions on Sundays to help others learn about the power of CBD.
Majestic Hemp Co. is located at 1620 Bardstown Rd.
