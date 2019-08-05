LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother and wife from Louisville says she felt the pain of this weekend's two mass shootings in a way most cannot imagine.
The attacks in Dayton and El Paso brought Whitney Austin to tears.
"It's a really hard day and it's even more hard for all of those who have been impacted," she said in a Facebook video. "I know it makes you feel out of control. It makes me feel out of control."
Austin is the Louisville woman who survived the shooting at the Fifth Third Bank headquarters in Cincinnati last year. She was shot 12 times and lived to tell her story.
Her story is now the driving force behind the Whitney Strong organization.
She shared a video on the non-profit group's Facebook page on Sunday.
Austin left her job as a project manager at the bank to work on a bi-partisan effort to reduce gun violence across the country.
