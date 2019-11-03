LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Little Madeleine Thien is a happy, easy baby for first time mom, Lindsay.
"She sleeps great which has been a miracle. She's always happy unless she's hungry," said Thien.
But in just the first few months of motherhood, she's already learned an important lesson.
"The biggest takeaway that I have from it all is to not second guess yourself. If you think something is wrong it probably is," said Thien.
She learned that when Madeleine ended up in the hospital with RSV, a common and contagious virus that can be deadly for babies. Dr. Jimmy Tipton with Noton Children's- Dixie says they're already seeing RSV cases this year.
"RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, it's basically a cold virus. So if an adult gets it or an older kid gets it looks like your typical cold symptoms, but it becomes a bigger deal when younger babies get it," said Dr. Tipton.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention an average of 57,000 children are hospitalized every year for RSV.
"She one morning started coughing. She was really congested, really lethargic. Didn't think much of it. Just thought it was a little cold. She had just started daycare so we were expecting that," said Thien.
By the time they saw her pediatrician, her symptoms had gotten worse.
"Her stats were pretty low, her breathing had gotten worse and at that point they decided to admit her," said Thien.
Madeleine spent three days in the hospital.
"When they put her on oxygen she relaxed. It was like she could breath without working so hard for the first time," said Thien.
With RSV cases already popping up, Dr. Tipton says there are simple steps you can take to keep babies healthy.
"Making sure that you're washing your hands very well, hot soap and water especially if you're going to be touching your baby. You don't want anyone sick coming around your infant... and then clean your surfaces of your house and toys, said Dr. Tipton.
Thien feels lucky Madeleine's case wasn't worse.
But it's made her more cautious when it comes to the sniffles.
"I didn't know how quickly things could escalate so now looking back I would not hesitate to take her especially if I noticed those signs," said Thien.
This cold and flu season, she'll be more diligent when it comes to visitors.
"We did not initially ask people to get their flu shot and now that we've been in the hospital and experienced that type of thing we sent out texts to all the family especially with holidays coming up to please have your flu shot," said Thien.
