LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of leaving her three young children alone in a home with no food for several days.
According to court documents, police were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Patton Court on Feb. 22, near the Park Hill Community Center, to check on the welfare of three children -- ages 2, 7 and 8. The children's mother, 27-year-old Marsha Brown, was not in the apartment when police got there. Police say Brown had been gone for four or five days, and left "no food in the pantry or refrigerator."
Police say it was cold inside the apartment, and the 2-year-old was soiled with feces and urine. There was no place for the children to take a bath, and the mattresses on the floor were damp and soiled. The children told police they had not eaten. The only food found in the house was "remnants of food on the stove which was dried or moldy."
The warrant states that police found a bag of prescription drugs on the floor of Brown's bedroom, which was easily accessible to all three children. Police also say the 8-year-old had a bottle of liquid codeine.
After buying food for the children, the officer took them to the Home of the Innocents, and they were placed in foster care.
Investigators say the two oldest children are enrolled at Jacob Elementary School, but have not attended class all year. Police say the school's principal told investigators she provided Brown with two Chromebooks, one for each child, as well as utility assistance, beds and bed frames. The principal told police she also purchased Christmas gifts for the children in December.
Police say none of those items were in the apartment, and that the children "never logged into NTI one time for classes."
Brown was arrested on March 24. During her arraignment on March 25, she told the judge the children are now with their grandmother in Indianapolis. She pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal abuse, and failure of a parent or custodian to send children to school.
Brown was placed on house arrest until her next court date.
