Louisville mothers write to McConnell and Paul asking for congressional action on gun control

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of moms spent Wednesday night writing letters to Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul after mass shootings last weekend in El Paso and Dayton.
Members of "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America" are asking the senators to take action. They want Congress to pass expanded background checks, a federal red flag law and the so-called "Charleston loophole bill."
"That's the loophole that allowed Dylan Roof to get a gun and murder the people in Charleston," said Cathy Nekus with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. "Even though he was precluded from buying a gun, his background check didn't go through quickly enough, so he was allowed to buy a gun that he should not have had."
The group is requesting an in-person meeting with each senator to discuss their concerns.
Members will hand deliver the letters to the senators' offices.
