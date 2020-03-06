LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Lionsgate Films backs several of your movies, you know you’ve made it. And Louisville’s Tony Young has the big Los Angeles studio behind several films.
He’s the executive producer for a new studio he helped create in Nashville called Kingdom Story Company. It specializes in the production of Christian-based films.
The first release of this new partnership hits theaters next week. “I Still Believe” is the story of singer Jeremy Camp and his first wife, who was diagnosed with cancer before they got married.
“It was such an authentic story, a great love story, that we just couldn’t pass it up,” he said.
Young said he learned from the first film he was involved in back in 2014 that star power helps sell a good story. That’s why Dennis Quaid was signed for movie No. 2.
“I Can Only Imagine” became one of the top grossing Christian films ever. It stunned the industry by bringing in nearly $90 million at the box office. “I Still Believe,” takes actor name recognition to the next level. It features Gary Sinise from "Forrest Gump" and KJ Apa from the drama series "Riverdale." Apa has 17 million Instagram followers. Country music star Shania Twain also joins the cast.
Apa plays Jeremy Camp and does all the singing. His star power may be bigger than most realize. When they filmed a concert scene, Young said the women in the crowd went beyond the enthusiasm of a typical Christian music concert.
“Like Beatles, Elvis, exactly,” Young said. “We had to redo a couple of shots.”
Apa, combined with some positive industry buzz for the movie, has several publications predicting a big opening weekend. Some believe it could surpass $15 million in ticket sales, similar to “I Can Only Imagine.”
The Lionsgate relationship means more movies and more publicity.
“They want to distribute films similar to what we produce, so it was a great opportunity to get into a space that they really hadn’t been in,” Young said.
Next up, in time for Christmas, the story of Kurt Warner. "American Underdog" is the story of the Super Bowl MVP quarterback keeping his faith strong and his marriage together through times so tough, he lived in his car for several months.
Young got involved with films with City on a Hill productions in Louisville. That company still produces films to help share the Gospel message and support the work of churches. Now, the success of “I Can Only Imagine” has Young and his partners taking that message of faith to the big screen across the world. And he encourages locals to lead the way when “I Still Believe” hits theaters March 13.
“My ask would be that the Louisville community would come out and support it in a big way," he said. "Even invite your friends and family from around the country to go out and see it, because it’s all about that opening weekend.”
"I Can Only Imagine" opened on on 1,600 screens. But because of the success of that film, Lionsgate is opening "I Still Believe" on 2,800.
There are early showings beginning on March 11 at at least one Louisville theater, and at least seven area theaters will be showing the movie as it opens on Friday, March 13.
