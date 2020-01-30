LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you hopped on a flight from Louisville's airport in the past year, you helped set a record.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport had its busiest year ever in 2019 with more than 4.2 million passengers. The 2019 mark beats the previous record by nearly 300,000 travelers.
The airport also set other records in 2019, including the busiest day to date: May 5, the day after the running of the 145th Kentucky Derby. June 2019 was also the busiest month in the airport's history with 206,034 people boarding flights, according to a news release from the airport.
The airport added several direct flights to places like Los Angeles, Dallas and New Orleans over the course of the past year.
"Direct flights are essential in making us attractive for business and visitors," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in the news release. "I applaud the Airport Authority and their partners for their hard work to make it happen."
