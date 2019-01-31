LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is busier than ever.
Officials say 2018 was the second best year on record, with 1.9 million people flying out of Louisville.
"2018 was a banner year for the airport," said Dann Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, in a statement. "We launched four new destinations, saw the airport's fastest passenger growth rate in 25 years, and announced nonstop service to Los Angeles that begins this April. We are eager to carry this energy into 2019."
September, October, November and December proved to be the busiest months in the history of the airport.
The airport says it also added Frontier Airlines.
Louisville is served by six airlines offering flights to 33 nonstop destinations.
