LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expect to see smoke and flames coming from the runway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, but it won't be a real emergency.
The airport is scheduled to hold a full-scale emergency aircraft disaster drill.
It is expected to be the largest drill ever held at the airport. More than 20 emergency agencies will be involved, along with 150 volunteers playing victims, family members and other roles.
The drill is expected to last several hours with an aircraft simulator.
"As part of that, folks driving by the airport, whether on 65, Preston Highway, Grade Lane, the Fern Valley area, you will be able to see flames and smoke visible," said Natalie Chaudoin, spokeswoman for the airport. "We just caution folks that it is an exercise in progress."
Airport operations will not be impacted.
The airport is required to have these full-scale drills every three years by the FAA.
Additional training will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.
