LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flat note for music fans: Forecastle Festival is skipping 2023.

That means some concertgoers will skip a visit to Louisville as well.

Kentucky artists such as Sturgill Simpson, My Morning Jacket, and Jack Harlow have all graced the stage at Forecastle.

Walking through Guestroom Records on Frankfort Avenue, you'll find albums from countless artists who have played on the Waterfront.

"Seeing LCD Soundsystem was really memorable for me," DJ Sam Sneed said.

