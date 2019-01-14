LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NASCAR truck series driver Ben Rhodes paid a surprise visit Monday morning to Norton Children's Hospital.
Rhodes handed out NASCAR teddy bears, coloring books, and little cars and signed autographs for the children.
Rhodes travels the country to race during the season, but says it's great to have a break and to be back in his hometown.
"It's just heartwarming. What's really fun is seeing their personalities. A lot of the kids are innocent or sweet. Some are really shy, and some are, as we say in racing, up on the chip, so they're really excited. Their personalities shine through, and that's fun," Rhodes said.
Rhodes will resume racing next month in Daytona.
The Holy Cross graduate reached the playoffs in each of the past two years.
