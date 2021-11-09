LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and NASCAR driver Ben Rhodes is a champion.
In case you haven't heard, Rhodes won the Truck Series Championship last Friday. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old talked about the big moment with WDRB.
"It was just so special, like I've been doing this for so long. I think I've been racing for this team for so long now. I've been trying every year, ever year," Rhodes said.
His truck was the third to cross the finish line in Phoenix, but he was the first championship contender to do so. It's a big deal for a guy who was a Louisville kid racing go carts, not all that long ago.
"That was some of the absolute most fun I had racing, ever." Rhodes said. "This year we just got all the right pieces in play. It's been fun to say the least."
Rhodes got some attention for his celebrating in the winner's circle, and afterward at a news conference. The beer was flowing.
"They (NASCAR) took me to a 'party barn' where they have a DJ playing, an open bar, I mean that's a party," he explained with a smile. "Before I know it, I'm in a very quiet room, with a whole bunch of people, and they gave me a microphone. "Things got a little out of hand maybe, but I had a great time."
Rhodes opened the season winning back-to-back races at Daytona International Speedway and the track’s road course layout. Those proved to be his only two wins throughout the remainder of the regular season, but he was consistent throughout the year with seven top-five finishes, 15 top 10s and a trio of runner-up finishes this season heading into Phoenix.
The Phoenix finale caps off a career year for Rhodes in the Truck Series, including his first multi-win season, but he’s no stranger to success behind the wheel.
According to a release from NASCAR, "before landing at the top of the Truck Series standings, Rhodes burst onto the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA Menards East) scene with a stellar 2014 campaign. At 17 years old, the Holy Cross graduate scored five wins, 11 top fives, 13 top 10s and six pole awards in 16 races. He had just five finishes outside the top four all season, resulting in a series championship. That same year, Rhodes ran four races in the Truck Series and brought home three top-10 results."
That early success landed Rhodes a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series, driving 10 races for JR Motorsports in 2015. One year later, he earned into a full-time role in the Truck Series behind the wheel for ThorSport.
