LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Indiana University women's basketball team suits up on Saturday for the Sweet 16, a Sacred Heart Academy Alumna will be part of that lineup.
Grace Berger played for Sacred Heart Academy under head coach Donna Moir.
"Grace worked on her game all the time, you know, when, when she wasn't at practice, or, you know, she was constantly working at our game," said Moir. "I think to get a chance to play for Coach Moren and up there, you know, they brought out the best of her."
Moir said watching Berger's success at IU, and having a second chance in the Sweet 16 has been amazing to watch. Moir said she remembers Berger always working hard on and off the court in high school.
In her four seasons with the Hoosiers, Berger has made: 1,518 points, 633 rebounds and 435 assists, which translates to averages of 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Moir said the attention Berger has gotten at the collegiate level is well deserved.
"They always talk about do the work, and she does the work," said Moir. "I'm not surprised that anything she's done because people don't see all the hours and hours she puts in behind the scenes."
IU takes on UConn Saturday at 2 p.m. in Connecticut. If the Hoosiers win, they will make their second straight Elite Eight appearance.
