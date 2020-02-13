LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow showed some love for his hometown during his television performance debut Wednesday night on "The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon."
Harlow, 21, wore a white University of Louisville jacket while performing his newest release, "WHATS POPPIN," which has climbed to No. 93 on Spotify's Top 200 chart. The rapper also shouts out the Cardinals — as well as the fettuccine at Vincenzo's — in the song's lyrics.
Check a video of the full performance below.
Harlow will perform at Louisville's Forecastle Festival on July 18.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.