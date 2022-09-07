LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her son's name to the public for the first time.
Lawrence, a Louisville native, talked about being a new mom in the October issue of Vogue.
Having a baby cracked Jennifer Lawrence’s world wide open. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.” And her new film, Causeway, is a highly personal story, three years in the making. But what’s really on Lawrence’s mind is politics. https://t.co/GKVVl2yn5E pic.twitter.com/ABbitIzDPa— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 6, 2022
The 32-year-old revealed in the interview she and husband Cooke Maroney named their new son "Cy" after postwar American painter Cy Twombly.
Lawrence gave birth in February, but did not provide Cy's exact birth date.
She told the magazine that the morning after giving birth was like her "whole life had started over."
