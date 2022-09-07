LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her son's name to the public for the first time.

Lawrence, a Louisville native, talked about being a new mom in the October issue of Vogue.

The 32-year-old revealed in the interview she and husband Cooke Maroney named their new son "Cy" after postwar American painter Cy Twombly.

Lawrence gave birth in February, but did not provide Cy's exact birth date.

She told the magazine that the morning after giving birth was like her "whole life had started over."

