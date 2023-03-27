LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native has taken command of a U.S. Navy submarine.
Cmdr. Kyle Calton took command of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) during a ceremony on March 24 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, according to a news release. Calton is a 1999 graduate of Louisville Male High School.
“Commanding a U.S. Navy submarine is something very few people will ever have the honor to do. It’s an incredible privilege and a powerful responsibility,” Calton said in a news release. "Many officers who go on to even higher ranks will say that command of a Navy ship was the highlight of their careers. Growing up in Louisville, I learned the value of hard work and trying my best in school. That’s where I, with the support of my family and friends, built the foundation to reach this point in my Navy journey."
Calton attended Asbury College and University of Kentucky for postsecondary education. His previous tours include a tour as executive officer, the second-in-command on a submarine crew, of the USS North Dakota, along with prior tours aboard USS Alexandria and USS Hartford.
According to a news release, the USS Cheyenne was commissioned in 1996.
