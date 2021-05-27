LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native won the 2021 USA National Collegiate Archery Championship last weekend in Richmond, Virginia.
Emily Dendinger, a freshman at the University of Pikeville, won the bowhunter women’s title as the 18th seed in a shoot-off with the fourth seed. She's a Louisville native who went to Bethlehem High School in Bardstown.
“I’m just a freshman and I wasn’t expecting to get very far in this tournament but I ended up winning it thanks to my teammates, my coach and all the support I got from my family," she told USArchery.org.
"I’m really proud of myself and I made it through.”
