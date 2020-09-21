LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Nature Center has opened an outdoor preschool.
The Swallowtail Forest School, near the Louisville Zoo, allows children to spend their school day outdoors in a "play-based and student-led" program, the center said.
The school is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Parents can send their children two, three or five days a week. Only 10 children a day will be admitted.
The school plans to follow the JCPS school year calendar.
