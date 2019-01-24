LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Its exterior is an eye-catching yellowish beige with an olive green door and accents. Inside the shotgun home on East Ormsby Avenue in Shelby Park, there are brand new wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, three bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen and plenty of natural light. But the home wasn't always so attractive. In fact, it's been vacant for almost 25 years.
Soon, though, that will change. It's only been listed for a week and has already attracted more than 20 potential buyers.
In fact, all over Shelby Park are similar scenes of new, vibrant life pumped into old, crumbling homes. Even homes surrounding the one on East Ormsby have either been renovated already or are flagged for renovation.
As the city grapples with 5,000 vacant properties across Louisville, Shelby Park residents think they have an answer that other neighborhoods could adopt.
"The answer is collaboration and partnership for approximately seven years now," said Chip Rogalinski, the president of the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association.
Rogalinski said his association has used it's own money, along with public and nonprofit dollars, to acquire homes throughout the neighborhood, renovate them and sell them. Now, it's paying off.
"It is definitely a model, and we hope that it serves as a national model," said Rogalinski, an outspoken cheerleader for his neighborhood.
To his knowledge, his neighborhood is the only one doing it locally, and he said the results are proof it's working.
"Since 2010, the U.S. Census said we had 300 units that were vacant," he said. "I'm not sure how the federal government qualifies that, but we believe, from walking our own neighborhood, we have approximately 63 units left."
He imagines that number will be virtually zero in only about five years.
"I believe that Shelby Park is serving ... as a tremendous model for this community — for the Louisville community," said Lisa Houston, a principal broker for Infinity Realtors, who gave potential buyers tours of the East Ormsby home Thursday night.
Houston hopes other neighborhoods struggling with vacant homes will take notice of what's happening in Shelby Park and control their own destinies too.
