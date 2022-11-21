LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area.
More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street.
Now, concepts are being designed for what the statue could look like in the future. The design is fluid, but the thought is to create a life-sized piece of artwork with multiple buffalo.
"About three years ago, our neighborhood organization had a meeting, and our historian announced that Preston was part of the Wilderness Trail," said Paul Zinner, part of the Saint Joseph Area Association. "So several of us in the organization decided this needs to be noted."
Over the years, Zinner and others have worked on the project.
"We've raised a significant amount of money. We continue to raise money," he said. "We're working with artists with our funds to put artwork in there. So we hope in the next year or so to have artwork in the median to commemorate the buffalo trail."
He said the group is a little behind on raising funds and he's been doing presentations around town to let the community know more about the project.
"We've had so many people comment on the banner, go to our site and recognize the fact that this is part of the Wilderness Trail, that herds of migrating animals created the road, Preston, that we still use today," he said.
