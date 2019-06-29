LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dan Lenossi makes an effort to pump the brakes when driving through the Clifton and Crescent Hill neighborhoods, but not everyone does.
Most people, he said, ignore the 25 mph speed limit.
"I had a taxi cab one time pass me on the right because he was so impatient," Lenossi said. "Oh, it's ridiculous. I thought about buying some type of radar gun, but I guarantee you the average speed is 35."
Lenossi might not have a radar, but, for now, he doesn't need one. Louisville Metro Police Department set up a speed radar trailer on Payne Street to show just how many drivers are zooming through Lenossi's neighborhood.
WDRB News watched the radar for 10 minutes straight Saturday. During that time, only two of the 31 cars that passed by were going the speed limit or lower. The average speed was about 32 mph. The fastest driver came through at 42 mph.
"I've seen people go like 45 miles an hour," said Sarah Kessler, who lives just up the street.
Kessler is new to the neighborhood, but it only took her a few weeks to notice the problem and the potential for danger in two neighborhoods full of joggers, pets, shoppers, diners and children.
"Not long after I was here, a lady that lives about four houses down, her dog was hit and killed on this street," she said.
Next week, she and others with the Clifton & Crescent Hill Traffic Safety Committee will launch an awareness campaign by selling yard signs and bumper stickers at the Crescent Hill Fourth of July Picnic. Those materials will remind drivers that the two neighborhoods aren't Churchill Downs.
"Leave the racing to the horses!" the signs demand.
The signs and stickers are part of a bigger effort in the neighborhoods. In February, the committee launched a traffic survey that asked neighbors to identify problem spots and if they're OK with more speed bumps, signs and other safety measures.
More than 600 people have since responded.
"Long term, we hope to take those findings and see where the biggest problems are according to our respondents and then see what measures we can take to mitigate those," said Kessler, who hopes the effort, along with the signs, will have an impact.
Profits gained from selling the yard signs and bumper stickers will be used to purchase more signs and stickers to sell.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.