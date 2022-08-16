LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 127-year-old building in a park in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood is being repurposed.
Bridge Kids International (BKI) broke ground Tuesday to renovate the building in Ben Washer Park on West Kentucky Street near Old Louisville.
The nonprofit will use the building as its headquarters and for youth programs.
Once complete, Our Place at Ben Washer Park will help fill gaps in the neighborhood, including a healthy place to eat, jobs and a place for young people.
"There's a strong history here. And a strong sense of community here. And we want to be part of giving this park back to, not just the neighborhood, but back to the city," said Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye, executive director of Bridge Kids International.
BIK partnered with Louisville Parks and Recreation and has a long-term lease for the building. The ground floor should be open by next spring.
