LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With six days until Christmas, a Louisville nonprofit wanted to get its members and the community into the holiday spirit.
Day Spring held its first annual "Light Up" event over the weekend.
The organization supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping them to live as independently as possible and keeping them connected to the community.
At the holiday party there was hot cocoa, smores and even Santa made an appearance.
The event also provided an opportunity for people to participate in their end of the year fundraiser which will support the nonprofit's programming.
"We needed this. It's been a long time, since the pandemic started, that our residents could even come out and be together. We were really protecting them, health and safety was our top priority," Day Spring CEO Lauren Hays said. "So this has been an incredible event to just come together and invite the community in."
Day Spring is about $10,000 shy of its fundraising goal. Learn more about the organization and how to donate here.
