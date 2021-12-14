LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization sent medical supplies to areas around Kentucky that were hit hardest by tornadoes.

SOS, a Louisville nonprofit that meets critical health care needs in medically impoverished communities, said the American Red Cross picked up around 80 mobility items for victims Tuesday. The donations will help replace lost canes, walkers and wheelchairs.

SOS is also preparing a donation of first aid supplies like dressings, defibrillators and protective gears. The donations will be given to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department before they deploy to western Kentucky to help first responders.

"This is in our backyard. These are people we know," SOS CEO and President Denise Sears said. "These are our family. These are our closest neighbors."

The donations amount to around $15,000, according to SOS.

