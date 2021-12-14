LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization sent medical supplies to areas around Kentucky that were hit hardest by tornadoes.
SOS, a Louisville nonprofit that meets critical health care needs in medically impoverished communities, said the American Red Cross picked up around 80 mobility items for victims Tuesday. The donations will help replace lost canes, walkers and wheelchairs.
TORNADO - BOWLING GREEN - WHISPERING HILLS - 12-13-2021 4.jfif
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search and rescue crews at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.jpeg
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Spc. Brett Hornback
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
SOS is also preparing a donation of first aid supplies like dressings, defibrillators and protective gears. The donations will be given to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department before they deploy to western Kentucky to help first responders.
"This is in our backyard. These are people we know," SOS CEO and President Denise Sears said. "These are our family. These are our closest neighbors."
The donations amount to around $15,000, according to SOS.