LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group working to stop human trafficking is getting a new home base.
Free 2 Hope is moving its headquarters to a house on West Main Street in the Portland neighborhood.
The nonprofit helps rescue adults and kids trapped in human trafficking situations.
The group also provides resources for survivors as they try to get back on their feet.
The new house will have a stocked closet for women to take whatever clothes they might need, and they'll have more space to serve meals, host classes and expand their services.
