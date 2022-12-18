LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual holiday event that supports families was held in the California neighborhood Sunday.
The eighth-annual "Christmas in California Park" was hosted by Love Transformation Project. Calvin Wooten, founder of the local nonprofit, said the event supports families in poverty.
Love Transformation Project has spent the past year gathering donations for the holiday event. It culminated in two 26-foot U-Haul trucks delivering the gifts to the California Park Community Center.
"It's a whole family event," Wooten said. "We gave out gifts to all the kids, then we had another room downstairs that parents could come and get brand new clothes and gifts for the older kids. We had another section of the building where every kid could pick out a gift for their mom and dad, whatever a household would need."
Attendees were also served food, and there was a raffle for bicycles and large items like basketball goals. Volunteers spent several weeks wrapping gifts that amounted to around $1 million of in-kind donations.
Wooten estimated around 800 families attended Sunday's event.
"The average family probably left with $3,000 worth of gifts," Wooten said.
On Monday, Wooten said Love Transformation, which focuses on community in action-based programs, will begin collecting gifts for next year's holiday event.
