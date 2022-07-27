LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "hair-a-thon" helped get young girls ready for the new school year.
The Cabbage Patch Settlement House, which offers recreational and educational services to at-risk youth and their families, hosted a marathon of hair styling for the first time Wednesday evening.
"I noticed a lot of our girls have low self-esteem, and it comes out in their behavior. They'll bully other people or they'll be in my office just full of tears because of what they look like that day," Micah Wilson, behavior intervention specialist, said. "They'll wear their hood on their head all day. So I notice these things and I pick up on them and I know that when you look good, you feel good."
The nonprofit partnered with professional hair stylists for the event.
Parents called the hair-a-thon a true blessing because hair styling can be expensive.
A second round of the styling event will be held for girls. Boys will also be getting haircuts.
