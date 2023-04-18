LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is partnering with the Soap Project in hopes of curbing human trafficking around the city during the Kentucky Derby.
Human trafficking in the second leading crime in the U.S. with more than 1.3 million missing children in the country. Large sporting events, like the Kentucky Derby or Super Bowl can become the epicenter for human trafficking.
For the second straight year, Junior League of Louisville is leading a volunteer project with the Soap Project, an organization focused on ending human trafficking by mobilizing communities and providing prevention education.
On Saturday, volunteers with Junior League of Louisville will label individual soaps and make-up wipe removers with the national human trafficking hotline. According to the Soap Project, 69% of hotels housed trafficked victims.
"There is a gut reaction when you see something that doesn't look right, and to educate yourself on what those signs are so you know when to ask for help or point it out to the authorities," Michelle Black White, president of the Junior League of Louisville, said.
The Junior League of Louisville is teaming up with The Soap Project to end human trafficking in Louisville. What you could do to help them ahead of the Kentucky Derby, tonight at 10pm on @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/ne2mZ7tB0C— Molly Jett (@MolJett) April 18, 2023
The soap and wipes that are labeled with information are selected purposefully. Theresa Flores started The Soap Project after surviving human trafficking herself in suburban Detroit.
"She realized the only time she was alone was when she was in the restroom, so that's what the concept of the Soap Project is," Black White said.
Volunteers go around Louisville hotels, motels and 24-hour restaurants sharing soap, wipes, mouse pads and folders of information that include ways to recognize human trafficking. Here are some of those signs:
- A young person wearing inappropriate or seductive clothing
- A young person appearing fearful, anxious, submissive, or paranoid
- A person is seen checking in with an older male or female
"Seeing young girls with older men, the situations in hotels, I did outreach last year and really in the St. Matthews area, which was kind of surprising, and some of the motels is there their staff are fully aware of it," Black White said. "They pay attention to an individual who's checking you know, booking multiple rooms for one night without the other people there and really have good relationships with the police officers when they see that behavior to make sure there's a police presence so that if trafficking is involved, they can stop it before it gets started."
The folder shared with hospitality staff also includes a list of missing local children. Last year, White Black said three or four children on the list were identified.
In 2022, there were around 300 volunteers for the project. The Junior League is meeting at Farmdale Church of Nazarene on 6501 Vandre Avenue at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Attendees will be educated on the signs of human trafficking before delivering items to hotels and motels. They are still looking for more volunteers to join them.
"It trains all the volunteers on how to talk to the staff and some of the common signs," Black White said. "Seeing young girls with older men, the situation in hotels."
In 2021, Kentucky received more than 300 reports of human trafficking involving nearly 380 child victims, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Human Services. That was a 50% increase in reports and 61% increase in victims compared to 2020.
Kentucky had the nation's highest child abuse and neglect rate in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to a news release, strong risk factors for child sex trafficking include a dysfunctional family environment with violence and parental substance use. Familial sex trafficking is more common in Kentucky, with children ages 11 to 14 at a higher risk.
The Department of Homeland Security is also working to end human trafficking. They have an ongoing DHS Blue Campaign effort in the works. For more information, click here.
For more information about how you can help victims, click here. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.
