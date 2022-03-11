LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group gathered together thousands of medical supplies to send to Ukraine.
SOS International, a nonprofit that tries to help places in need by sending supplies, announced it will be sent 20 pallets of supplies to Ukraine as it tries to defend itself from Russian military forces.
Anything from wound dressings, casts, sling sand Anesthesia supplies are headed over, more than $100,000 in equipment.
"We've seen pictures that have torn at our heart of children that have been needlessly killed in this tragic war," said Denise Sears, president of SOS International.
UPS will ship the supplies over to Poland, and they'll then be delivered to Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.